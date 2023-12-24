NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who was shot by Norwood police after allegedly pointing a weapon toward them on Friday afternoon is expected to survive her injuries, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a woman armed with a gun at a storage facility around 1 p.m. found the woman in the parking lot of the business, leading to a standoff that lasted nearly 45 minutes as police attempted to talk the individual into dropping the firearm.

During the incident, Brooks said the woman would periodically point the gun at her head as well as officers, with police holding their fire until the woman began to approach Morse Street and police.

It was at that point that a Norwood police officer fired a single shot at the woman, sending her to the ground with a wound to her midsection.

Officials immediately rendered first aid to the woman, who was later flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

Brooks said it was unclear what brought the woman to the area on Friday, saying authorities would continue to investigate.

