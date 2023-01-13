BOSTON (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday has been safely located, according to Boston police.

The police department announced Able Ebbi had been found safe after she was originally reported missing on Jan. 12

No further details were given.

Originally posted at 7:57 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13

Boston Police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing on Thursday.

Police say Able Ebbi was last seen around 5 p.m. at Boston Latin School on Avenue Louis Pasteur.

Ebbi is described as having a thin build, black medium length hair, and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a purple shirt with a circle design on the front, a black Mark NY jacket, and white Air Jordan sneakers.

Officials say Ebbi usually takes the bus home from school and sometimes gets off at Kerr Way.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-5619. Those who would prefer to share information anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line AT 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

