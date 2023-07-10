BOSTON (WHDH) - UPDATE: Boston police have canceled a missing person alert after a 6-year-old boy reported missing in Roxbury was located.

The Boston Police Department said Daniel Soto, who had previously last been seen around 9:30 a.m. earlier in the day, was found shortly after the department issued its alert.

No other details were released.

Originally posted on Monday, July 10, at 4:38 p.m.

The Boston Police Department is requesting the public’s help as they search for a 6-year-old boy with autism who was last seen Monday morning.

The police department said Daniel Soto of Roxbury was last sighted around 9:30 a.m. in the area of Washington Street and Dimock Street.

Boston PD described Daniel as being a Hispanic male with a thin build and wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, red sneakers. He is also believed to only speak Spanish and may also be holding a blue lunch bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department’s District B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.

