COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset have located a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond.

56-year-old Joseph Whooley was located shortly before noon Sunday.

Officials had been searching for the Whooley since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews had conducted a foot search, as well as using a K-9 unit and drone, to try and locate Whooley.

