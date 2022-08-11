BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper and three other people were hospitalized after an early morning crash in Dorchester on Thursday.

State Police told 7NEWS it was just after 2 a.m. when a vehicle traveling in the area of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street struck an unmarked police cruiser at a traffic detail.

Three people inside the vehicle were injured when it rear-ended the cruiser, injuring a state trooper in the process.

All four suffered only minor injuries while both vehicles were heavily damaged, according to a statement from a State Police spokesperson.

