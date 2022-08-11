BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Trooper and three other people were hospitalized after an early morning crash in Dorchester on Thursday.

State Police told 7NEWS it was just after 2 a.m. when a vehicle traveling in the area of Canterbury Lane and Morton Street struck an unmarked police cruiser at a traffic detail.

Three people inside the vehicle were injured when it rear-ended the cruiser, injuring a state trooper in the process.

All four suffered only minor injuries while both vehicles were heavily damaged, according to a statement from a State Police spokesperson.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox