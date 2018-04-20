LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - The gas leaks that shut down Lowell High School for three days are now being repaired.

School administrators are expected to give an update on the repairs Friday.

The school closed for several days last week as crews worked to fix gas heating units inside the Riddick Fieldhouse.

City leaders and National Grid have been rushing to repair the leaks.

Students were not in class this week because of school vacation.

