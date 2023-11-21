UPDATE: Authorities in Hingham say a 14-year-old who was believed to be missing and endangered has been safely located

The Hingham Police Department said Brody Harris was found in town after he was initially reported missing earlier in the morning.

Police previously said the teenager had left his home the night before without a phone, prompting a search that went on through the morning and at one point involved a state police helicopter and K9 units.

In an update just before 1:30 p.m., the department said the teen had been found, with no additional details released.

Update-Great news, he has been located safe in Hingham. — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) November 21, 2023

Originally posted on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 12:06 p.m.

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – Hingham police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager who they say is endangered.

Authorities said Brody Karis, 14, left his family’s Hingham home in the Black Rock neighborhood Monday night around 11 p.m., leaving with a blue sleeping bag, but not a phone.

Karis is 5’5″, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair with blonde highlights. When he departed his house authorities said he was wearing a yellow sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The police department initially referred to Karis as a runaway, but in an update on Tuesday afternoon, Hingham PD said the teen was considered to be both missing and endangered.

“Additional police personnel, including an MSP helicopter will be searching areas,” the department said on social media just before 1:15 p.m.

Both drones and K9 units were also part of the search, officials said.

Anyone with information about Karis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Hingham Police Department at 781-749-1212, option 2.

