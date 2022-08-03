BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating what Massachusetts State Police are calling two separate deaths at Carson Beach.

MSP said they first responded to reports of a floating body in the Mothers Rest area of the South Boston beach on Wednesday. Boston Fire reportedly retrieved the body in that case, with the Suffolk County DA’s office opening an investigation into the matter.

Then, at 3:30 p.m., in what appears to be separate incident, troopers were called to reports of an unresponsive man on the beach in the area of H Street.

State Police said it did not appear that death was drowning-related, and that the incident remains under investigation.

