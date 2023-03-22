FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River 12-year-old girl reported missing from Fall River this week has been found, police announced.

Police previously turned to the public for help on Tuesday after they said Victoria Silva Cabral was last seen around 9 a.m. Monday morning when she left for school.

State police announced on Wednesday that Cabral had been found.

