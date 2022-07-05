WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Waltham Police Department said a teenager who was reported missing earlier Tuesday morning has been found.

Police initially asked for the public’s help in finding 17-year-old Katherin Paola Lopez, who was last seen on July 4th.

The department said she was last seen walking on Prospect Street around 6 p.m. Monday night.

Officials announced just before noon on Tuesday that Lopez had been found and returned home safely.

Waltham Police also thanked all who were involved in the search in a Facebook post.

