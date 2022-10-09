COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond in Cohasset was found dead.

The body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley was located shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday after a 12-hour search.

Officials had been searching for the Whooley since Saturday evening after he was reported overdue and missing from a hunting trip Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews had conducted a foot search, as well as using a K-9 unit and drone, to try and locate Whooley.

Police said that foul play is not suspected.

