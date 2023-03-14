ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A teen reported missing in Rockport earlier this week has been found safe, police announced.

Rockport police previously asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in a search for 15-year-old Marley Castillo, who was last seen leaving a home on Doctor’s Run in town around 10:10 p.m. on Monday.

Police announced on Wednesday night that Castillo had been located.

