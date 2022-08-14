BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston parking app, ParkBoston, will be getting a special update on August 15, allowing people to pay for parking across the city on their phones.

The update is part of a partnership with the company ParkMobile, which helps people in North America find parking spots and pay for them using just mobile devices.

According to the City of Boston, the new update will enhance user experience and functionality. The update will allow users to pay for parking using their mobile devices at over 7,000 spots in the city and any other location where ParkMobile is accepted.

