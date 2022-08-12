BOSTON (WHDH) - A water rescue involving multiple agencies at Dorchester Bay has been called off after officials learned the man they were looking for has been found and is OK.

Crews from the Coast Guard, Boston Fire, Massachusetts State Police and Massport, among others, could be seen at Dorchester Bay around 4:30 a.m., searching the water near Morrissey Boulevard.

The teams were responding to reports of a man jumping off of the Morrissey Boulevard bridge. The man was reportedly with a friend at the time, who witnessed the jump and did not see the person resurface.

An official told 7NEWS they were able to confirm the man who jumped is doing fine and had returned home before going to work Friday morning.

Portions of Morrissey Boulevard were closed throughout the morning during the operation. The roadway was completely reopened by 8:20 a.m.

