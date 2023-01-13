HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is dead and another hospitalized after a fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning, the Norfolk County DA confirmed.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames upon arrival. Officials said heavy rain and winds made it difficult to fight the fire.

Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth, Rockland, and Brockton. The State Fire Marshal and a crime scene official were also on scene.

A man and a woman were hospitalized and the man died from his injuries.

Officials say preliminary evidence suggests the fire started in the basement or on the first floor and it is not being considered suspicious at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

