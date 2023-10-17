EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Florida woman who was caught on camera hitting an 11-year-old girl in a bicycle with her car in East Bridgewater over the weekend before leaving the scene, officials said.

The 62-year-old woman, whose name was not released by police, will be summoned to Brockton District Court to face charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, according to East Bridgewater police.

Police say the woman has relatives who live in the area.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle in the area of 143 Bedford St. around 5:30 p.m. determined the girl had been struck while riding her bike through a small path that leads from Route 18 to the rear parking lot of Central Elementary School.

Her mother responded to the scene and declined medical transportation on behalf of her daughter.

East Bridgewater Police Chief Michael Jenkins thanked area residents who offered tips after seeing video of the incident, during which the girl was pushed some 60 feet while wedged under the front end of the car.

“Without the information provided by the public, we would have had a much harder time reaching a resolution,” he said in a statement.

Anyone with more information on this incident or on the vehicle involved is asked to call East Bridgewater Police at 508-378-7223.

