The Boston Police Department has cancelled its “Missing Person Alert” for a 16-year-old boy from East Boston.

In an update around 3:25 p.m., the department said Matthew Johnson had been located.

Authorities previously said the teen was reported missing after last being seen on Wednesday, May 17.

