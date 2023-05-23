Police in Raynham say a teenager who was reported missing earlier on Tuesday has been safely located.

Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said 14-year-old Emmie Chabot had been found after she was reported missing around 7:15 a.m.

“Chief Donovan and the Raynham Police Department wish to thank the public for their assistance,” a news release from Raynham PD stated. “The department would also like to thank its mutual aid partners including the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, Bridgewater and Taunton Police Departments, Plymouth County Sherriff’s Department, Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council (SEMLEC), Raynham Fire Department and Interim Superintendent of Schools Ryan Powers and the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District.”

No other details were released.

Originally posted on Tuesday, May 23 at 8:56 a.m.

Raynham police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Emmie Chabot, of Raynham, was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday in the area of King Street. She was reported missing by a family member and is believe to be traveling on foot.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, pink shorts, and has red hair.

Anyone with information about Emmie’s whereabouts is asked to call Raynham police at 508-824-2716.

