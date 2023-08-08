SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville says the closed Winter Hill Community Innovation School will remain closed until further notice after a consultant found asbestos on Monday.

The school was closed in June after a large piece of cement fell from the ceiling after the school was closed.

On Monday, a consultant informed the city that asbestos was found “in material not typically found to contain asbestos,” according to a statement from the school.

For more information on the WHCIS building renovation and replacement efforts, visit www.somervillema.gov/WHCIS

