TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Townsend who was reported missing by family has been located, according to police.

In a statement, Townsend Police Chief James Sartell said his department was able to locate 42-year-old Joseph Paul Knisell.

Knisell had not been seen or heard from by his family since May 2, but in an update, police said he was safely located in Manchester, N.H.

“I am grateful that this missing persons case has been brought to a successful conclusion, and I want to thank all the members of the public for their attention to this matter,” Sartell said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)