BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston that involved a rideshare vehicle and a tow truck.

Police said that two passengers in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle were killed around 10 p.m. after getting rear-ended by a tow truck near exit 20.

The victims of the crash, Delanie Fekert, 25 of Floral Park, New York and Urashi Madani, 25 of North Andover were pronounced dead on scene.

The rideshare vehicle, a 2007 Lexus SUV, slowed for reasons that police said are still under investigation when it was rear-ended. The driver, a 53-year-old Revere man, was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, and the driver of a 2012 Honda sedan that also struck the truck in the crash, suffered no apparent injuries and both stayed on scene for the investigation.

State police closed lanes on I-93 for a few hours after the crash, which have since reopened.

Police said the crash is under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

