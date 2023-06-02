UPDATE: A man from Tyngsborough who was reported missing has been safely located, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Hours after a Silver Alert was issued for Michael Fairbrother on Friday, New Hampshire State Police shared an update stating that the 66 year old had been found.

The state police force’s own “Missing Vulnerable Adult” alert was canceled as a result.

Originally posted on Friday, June 2, at 10:03 a.m.

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – Police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old man who has not been seen since he stopped at a Costco in Nashua, NH.

The Commonwealth Fusion Center (CFC) issued a Silver Alert for Michael Fairbrother on Friday as the Tyngsborough Police Department, along with state and local police in New Hampshire, continue to search for him.

According to officials, Fairbrother, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at the Costco Wholesale store on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, NH, around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The CFC desribed Fairbrother as having a height of 5’10” and weighing 155 pounds. He is believed to have a skinny build and gray hair, and may be wearing a gray sweatshirt with an American flag on it, in addition to blue jeans and a tan Patriots hat.

Fairbrother’s vehicle was listed as being a black 2017 Ford Escape with Massachusetts plates that read “5ZF435.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyngsborough Police Department at 978-649-7504.

