BOSTON (WHDH) - UPDATE: The Boston Police investigation continues into the stabbing of McGuire. BPD has spoken to the man who they released pictures of Wednesday, they have identified that man and said he is not facing charges.

Police in Boston have released a series of photos of a man they consider a person of interest in a stabbing in Franklin Park that left 91-year-old Jean McGuire seriously injured last week.

McGuire, who was walking her dog at the time, was stabbed on Playstead Street at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 11. Found unconscious, Boston EMS transported McGuire to a nearby hospital, where she required surgery but has since been on the mend.

“I used the training I had, which I did with my staff to protect myself in case somebody attacks my body,” McGuire said a week after the attack. “That was my foot and my knee, and this will always ruin my arm.”

“You don’t know what tomorrow brings,” she said. “All you have is today.”

The department said after starting their investigation, police detectives were able to recover surveillance video from nearby, and are now looking to identify a man who was spotted on tape.

Police said they believe the alleged stabber suffered injuries from the attack, and they might have required medical treatment.

Anyone with any information on the individual seen in the shared images is asked to call the police department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

