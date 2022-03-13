HOULTON, Maine (AP) — Maine will use more than $150 million to modernize five land ports of entry along its border with Canada.

The state’s U.S. senators, independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins, said the money come from the U.S. General Services Administration and is authorized by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The ports are Coburn Gore, Calais-Ferry Point, Fort Fairfield, Limestone and Houlton.

The senators said the average land port of entry is almost 40 years old, and many are overdue for improvements. The Maine ports will see upgrades such as new buildings and inspection facilities, and improvements to traffic flow, they said.

Collins said the improvements support “manufacturers and agricultural producers by facilitating commercial trade, promotes cross-border tourism, and prevents threats such as drug trafficking.”

