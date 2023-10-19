CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - If you’re looking for a shining example of sportsmanship – look no further.

8-year-old AJ Congdon of the Charlton Dudley Rams football team stole the show and a lot of hearts at a game last weekend. An inoperable brain tumor recently sidelined the second grader.

“It was very uplifting,” his mom Jamie Congdon said. “It was something we all needed, he needed.”

“Not so well without me,” AJ said when asked how the team is doing this year.

Last weekend, AJ brought his fighting spirit to make a touchdown unlike any other. In the video, you can see a teammate hand him the football, and then AJ runs to the endzone.

The idea for the memorable play actually came from the opposing coach of the Leicester Spencer Raiders. In the video, his players also cheered AJ on toward the endzone.

“We’ve always known and loved this community so much but. to have them have that outpouring of support for our kids and us is definitely overwhelming,” Jamie said. “We are just truly appreciative over everything.”

Weeks into his cancer diagnosis, AJ still shows up to watch practice. His team is letting him know that they have his back.

“The whole league, the association, they’re all getting behind him,” Tim Ballou, AJ’s coach said. “The sportsmanship we’re seeing from the team we played last weekend was amazing.”

Those wanting to support AJ and his family can donate to a GoFundMe set up to alleviate transportation, medical and family leave costs.

