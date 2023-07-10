Gov. Maura Healey pledged Monday to ride the Blue Line and other transit modes this summer during the two-month shutdown of the Sumner Tunnel, and transportation officials predicted the heaviest travel impacts from the tunnel closure may hit on Thursday.

The closure began last Wednesday, coinciding with lighter traffic volumes surrounding July 4 vacations. TV news reports on Monday morning captured some of impacts, using words like “crawling” and “slow” with videos of vehicles inching along roadways, including a livestream posted by Boston 25 News. Other reports warned of “lengthy” traffic delays around the city.

“This whole week will be a test,” Healey told reporters after a brief visit to MassDOT offices in downtown Boston. She was joined by Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng and Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, among other officials.

For now, the project is proceeding “on schedule,” Healey said.

“We proceed through this time with caution and close attention to sort of monitoring, but I think everything is sort of going according to the expectations and the planning that went into this event … ” Healey said. “We’re just going to continue to stay on top of things and be as forthcoming and transparent with communications about what folks need to do to make their life as least complicated as possible when it comes to transportation this summer.”

While Monday is considered a lighter travel day due to remote work — compared to Tuesday through Thursday — Gulliver said there’s been “much heavier than normal traffic” coming from north of the city.

Of the 40,000 drivers who usually take the Sumner Tunnel, Gulliver said that’s now roughly split between the Ted Williams Tunnel and the Tobin Bridge. The goal is to reduce the number of people driving to clamp down on congestion, Gulliver said in an interview.

What should have been a five- to seven-minute ride on both routes took closer to 18 to 20 minutes Monday morning, Gulliver told the News Service. Delays will be “pretty similar” on Tuesday, likely around 15 to 20 minutes or “more,” he said.

“We’ve been watching to see if there’s additional build-up to see what kind of measures we need to take at Logan to keep things flowing,” Gulliver told the News Service. “Our No. 1 goal is to keep traffic moving and not getting to the point where any one direction gridlocks. Once it gridlocks, it creates a domino effect so that it starts growing very quickly, so now congestion is going to be coming both inbound and outbound.”

Traffic could swell Thursday around Boston Logan International Airport, which Massport CEO Lisa Wieland told reporters is always a busy travel day.

Healey, who’s slated to attend the National Governors Association meeting in New Jersey later this week, didn’t specify when she intends to take the Blue Line. A Healey spokesperson said she would update reporters on the governor’s plan.

Driscoll and Fiandaca on Thursday rode the Blue Line, which officials have touted as an alternative during the tunnel closure. The Blue Line was running “well” on Monday, said Eng, who rode it earlier as he visited Maverick Station to evaluate crowding, as well as loading and unloading of trains.

“I was just watching the cameras, too. Five- to six-minute headways, that has really dramatically given people the ability to take the Blue Line and take that option,” Eng said. “It really (has) made a big difference. It’s been safe, it’s been reliable — and thank the staff for what they’ve done to get it to this point because without that, it would have been hard for me to suggest taking the Blue Line.”

MBTA officials didn’t have any hard numbers Monday on Blue Line ridership but spokeswoman Lisa Battiston said ridership has been “moderate” based on anecdotal reports and “we expect it to remain steady through the rest of the day.”

The tunnel project’s classroom-style command center featured five rows of tables occupied by traffic analysts, first responders and law enforcement officials. They studied their laptops and TV screens at the front of the room displaying real-time footage of highways, subways and commuter rail stations.

“So we want that map not to be red, is that right?” Driscoll asked, as she pointed to a Google Maps display.

Describing the command center as a precaution, Driscoll joked the goal is for staffers to be bored as they monitor traffic conditions.

Healey’s visit marked her first public appearance in Massachusetts in more than two weeks, following trips to Ireland and Rhode Island.

Healey said she wanted to assess operations and thank officials who are coordinating decision-making, such as providing a relief lane around the airport. As she walked around the room, Healey asked about the availability of ambulances in East Boston and what additional traffic mitigation measures may be necessary, among other precautions.

“I think the public would want to know that first and foremost, public safety is our priority, so making sure that residents in and around East Boston and the greater vicinity have access to any needed medical attention is absolutely imperative,” Healey said. “And that’s why we work with the City of Boston and with Boston EMS to make sure that two additional ambulances are in East Boston; there’s actually a third ambulance.”

The governor thanked Bay Staters for their patience during this “unprecedented” restoration project.

“We know this never comes at a good time, but again, hopefully this is an opportunity for people to come and take advantage of some of what we’ve made available in terms of mitigation measures and alternative ways to get into and out of the city,” Healey said. “And we hope that some of that frankly sticks, and people will see these as really viable and great ways in terms of coming in and out of the city.”

