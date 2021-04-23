OAK PARK, Ill. (WHDH) — A UPS delivery driver ran to the rescue of a young boy who became trapped under a nearly 100-pound package in Oak Park, Illinois.

Four-year-old Max Pratt told WMMB that he was trying to bring the package inside for his mom when the box fell over and trapped him.

Doorbell video captured Max yelling for help, prompting the UPS delivery driver, Marco Angel, to run back to the front porch and lift the package off of him.

“He didn’t think twice. He didn’t even look for traffic,” Max’s dad told the local news station. “He came sprinting. It was pretty cool.”

Max is said to be OK and enjoying what was inside that package — a hammock.

