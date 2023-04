BOSTON (WHDH) - UPS drivers rallied in Boston on Sunday as their union prepares to negotiate a new contract.

Negotiations with impact more than 300,000 drivers and warehouse workers across the country.

The union said its ready to strike if they’re not given a contract with better pay and other protections.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)