BOSTON (WHDH) - UPS announced Tuesday that is plans to hire 3,000 seasonal employees in the Boston area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume during the holiday season.

The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions with the anticipation of hiring more than 100,000 workers nationwide.

The positions are primarily package handlers, drivers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

Over the last three years, UPS says about one-third of people hired for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over.

UPS encourages all candidates applying for a seasonal job to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Interested applicants should apply at www.upsjobs.com.

