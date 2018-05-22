CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A UPS tractor-trailer went off the road on Interstate 495 north near exit 32 overnight.

The cab of the truck sustained heavy damage after crashing into a tree before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Crews used a heavy crane to remove the tractor-trailer.

The driver suffered minor injuries, state police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)