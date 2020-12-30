COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are urging residents to be on alert following several coyote sightings and numerous reports of pets being attacked in Cohasset.

The Cohasset Police Department has recently received several reports of coyotes approaching people and pets in the area of Beach Street, along with a number of reports of coyotes attacking domestic pets.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley, Cohasset Animal Control Officer Brian Willard, and Commonwealth of Massachusetts South East Supervisor Jason Zimmer will be holding a one-hour online forum to discuss these incidents.

The informational Zoom call is open to the public and will be recorded and available for later viewing on the Cohasset Police Department Facebook page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)