UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Upton first responders rescued an injured hiker found near the Peppercorn Hill Conservation Area on Tuesday.

Police and firefighters found the hiker using drones and ATVs. Drone footage shows the rescue, with crews using a stretcher to carry the man to safety.

The hiker was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)