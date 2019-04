UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Upton police are asking for help in their search for a one-eyed dog that went missing in Upton State Forest on Monday.

If you see Kimchi, who was wearing a pink reflective vest, please call Upton police at 508-529-3200.

LOST DOG: “Kimchi” was lost this morning in the Upton State Forest near the Hopkinton line. She has one eye and was wearing a pink reflective vest. If located please contact the Upton Police (508) 529-3200. pic.twitter.com/BPGZ1M3zT5 — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) April 22, 2019

