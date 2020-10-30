Upton police issue warning to drivers after surveillance camera catches a close call crash

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Upton issued a warning to drivers as winter approaches.

Startling footage captured on a Ring home security camera Friday showed the tense moments a driver lost control of their vehicle and nearly slammed into a man shoveling a driveway.

In a post on the department’s Twitter page, they wrote, “Posted speed limits are designed for optimal conditions & operators must adjust their speeds (slow down) to accommodate environmental factors such as snow/rain.”

No injuries were reported.

 

 

