UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate an assault and battery.

Police released images on Tuesday of a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery investigation at Honey Farms on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ciara O’Connor at 508-529-3200.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)