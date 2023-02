UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Upton Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying a break-in suspect.

The break-in occurred on Pleasant Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upton police Det. Bergstrom at 508-529-3200 or email jbergstrom@uptonma.gov.

