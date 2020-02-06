UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car rollover in Upton has police reminding drivers to slow down as they embark on the slippery roadways Thursday morning.

An SUV crashed before coming to a rest on its side on West River Street, which appeared to be coated with snow, ice and slush.

There were no reported injuries.

Upton police say those who must travel should drive carefully as a wintry mix causes problems throughout the Bay State.

