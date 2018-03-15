Upton Police respond to rollover crash

UPTON, MA (WHDH) - Upton Police responded to a rollover crash on Thursday morning.

Officials said the crash happened on Chestnut Street. Authorities closed Chestnut Street between Mendon Street and Route-140 while they conducted their investigation.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. There is no update on that person’s current condition.

There is no word on the cause of the accident at this time.

Update 8:24a.m.: Chestnut St is now open. Operator was transported to hospital with minor injuries. — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) March 15, 2018

