Urban Update Airs at 11AM on Channel 7 -WHDH

Coming up on this week’s episode of Urban Update, host Byron Barnett will start the program by discussing the Phoenix model, a program that helps at-risk students who are struggling in a traditional public school setting to succeed in their education. Tamara Soraluz, Head of School at The Phoenix Academy Lawrence, and Dasani Canario, a junior at Phoenix Academy Lawrence, will join host Byron Barnett to discuss the Phoenix model in more detail.

Host Byron Barnett will then introduce the 7th Annual White Ribbon Night Gala, an event hosted by the Love Life Now Foundation that encourages men to take the pledge to never act violently towards women and children. This event also raised money to help support the domestic violence programs at RESPOND, Inc. Host Byron Barnett will invite Lovern Gordon, Founder of Love Life Now Foundation, and Timothy Cruz, Plymouth District Attorney and the White Ribbon Night Ambassador Honoree, to the show to talk about this event.

On the final segment, Jodi-Tatiana Charles, author of “It’s Just a Rug,” will join host Byron Barnett to discuss her book in more detail. “It’s Just a Rug” is a story about three friends; Dalir (a Persian boy), Zazoo (a Haitian girl), and Bertie (a red-headed Italian boy), who learn about each other’s heritage and how that makes each of them unique.