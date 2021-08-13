SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is now requiring all students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks when in inside spaces where people gather, including classrooms, laboratories, and dining facilities.

The university in a statement Thursday said the new guidelines are in line with the announcement by Gov. Daniel McKee’s administration that masks are required inside all state facilities, even for people who are fully vaccinated.

The guidance was made as the delta variant of the coronavirus fuels a surge of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.

URI said exceptions will be made for people with documented medical reasons.

“The university has taken this important step as it prepares to welcome 17,000 students and nearly 3,000 employees to the community during the next month,” the school said in its announcement.

Student-athletes will be required follow the same protocols, with the exception of training and competition, as defined by the NCAA.

“We hope that by taking this step, our students and the URI community can return to a ‘near normal’ fall semester and participate in a full range of on-campus activities,” the school said.

The state Department of Health on Friday reported nearly 350 new confirmed cases from the previous day, the highest single-day total since April 20.

The state’s rate of new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days is now more than 163.

Almost 668,000 people in the state have now been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

