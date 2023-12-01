PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say the body of a service member found after a US military Osprey aircraft crashed off the coast of Japan has been identified as an airman from Massachusetts.

Pittsfield-native and US Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher was identified by officials days after the CV-22B Osprey he was traveling in crashed off the shore of Yakushima Island on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Galliher was one of eight crew members aboard the Osprey and has so far been the only individual recovered and identified since the crash.

Offering their condolences on Facebook, the Pittsfield Police Department described Galliher as a man who served his country proudly, leaving behind a wife and two boys, ages 2 and 6-weeks-old.

“To Jacob’s family, friends our community is morning with you❤️ , and also the family’s of the other 7 who have yet to be located,” the police department stated.

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal released the following statement:

“As a father, my heart goes out to Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher’s mother and father during this difficult time. Any parent will tell you there is no greater pain than the pain of losing a child, and Jacob Galliher was beloved by all. Staff Sgt. Galliher represented our nation’s best, enlisting in the Air Force right out of high school and committing himself to serving his country. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially his mother, father, wife, and two sons. The Pittsfield community and a grateful nation mourns the loss of Jacob Galliher.”

