BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Army is apologizing for a “wrong room raid” at a Boston hotel Tuesday night.

Officials say agents with the Boston FBI division helped the Department of Defense in a training exercise at the Revere Hotel. However, they went to the wrong room on the 15th floor.

According to 7NEWS sources, the person who was mistakenly detained is a pilot for Delta Air Lines.

“We would like to extend our deepest apology to the individual who was affected by the training exercise,” said Lt. Col. Mike Burns.

The person who was mistakenly detained was released after about an hour in custody.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)