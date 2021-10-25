RICHBURG, S.C. (WHDH) — A United States Army soldier is accused of killing his grandparents at their home in Richburg, South Carolina.

Military police arrested Gene Alexzander (Alex) Scott, 24, of Columbia, S.C., last Thursday while he was serving in Germany, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

He is facing two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the deaths of Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78, who were found dead in their home on Doe Street back on June 21, 2020, the sheriff’s office said.

Scott was escorted back to the U.S. on Saturday and placed into the custody of the sheriff’s office upon his arrival at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

