(WHDH) — A United States Army veteran who is assisting Ukrainians in the war against Russia is urging President Joe Biden and NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Miro Popovich, a dual American-Ukraine citizen, is based in the country’s capital city of Kyiv. He recently returned to help defend his homeland.

“We show to the whole world that Russia is not as strong as they want people to seem,” Popovich said.

Popovich is now asking world leaders to establish a no-fly zone over the war-torn country.

“They’re losing. That’s why they’re increasing the air assault, airstrikes, and ballistic rockets,” Popovich said. “Unfortunately, our air defense is not as advanced as it should be. That’s why we ask NATO and the US to close our skies so we can take care of their ground forces.”

Popovich’s main job in Kyiv is to track down saboteurs, civilian look-a-likes who take notes on where military equipment is positioned and pass on other important information on military bases and strategic buildings.”

“They sort of record it and send information to the enemy. So our job has been to identify those people, arrest them, and give them to the authorities,” Popovich explained.

Popovich came to America at the age of 19 and joined the Army. After being honorably discharged, he went to film school for acting.

