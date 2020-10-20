US Attorney: 15 charged in fentanyl and cocaine trafficking ring

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fifteen people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after a federal investigation found they were involved in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking ring in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

The 15 people were charged with distribution and/or possession with intent to distribute of fentanyl and cocaine.

After an ongoing investigation, federal agents on Tuesday seized three handguns, four kilograms of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, 5 pounds of marijuana, and 38 bottles of liquid THC, officials said.

