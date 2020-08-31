US Attorney: 70-year-old man spray-painted swastikas on JFK building in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 70-year-old man is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he spray-painted swastikas on the JFK Federal Building in Boston on Friday.

Gerard Richard Lee, of Boston, was charged Monday by criminal complaint with one count of injuring or depredating government property, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

A police officer observed Lee spray paint graffiti, including swastikas, on the building’s air intake stack on Friday, charging documents indicate.

If convicted, Lee faces up to 10 years in prison, as well as three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

Lee is slated to make an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith Dein on Monday afternoon.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)