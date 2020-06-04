US Attorney: Amesbury man who chatted about sexually abusing an infant re-arrested for violating release conditions

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Amesbury man who was previously charged with child pornography offenses for allegedly chatting about sexually abusing an infant was re-arrested Thursday after violating his conditions of pretrial release, authorities announced.

Thomas Cross, 30, was taken into custody for violating the conditions of his pretrial release by possessing devices with internet accessibility, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a news release. He was ordered detained following a detention hearing in federal court in Boston.

Cross was initially detained following his arrest in November 2018 on charges of possession, receipt, and distribution of child pornography. He later appealed the order of pretrial detention and was released in July 2019 on conditions that prohibited him from accessing the internet, possessing pornographic material, and possessing internet-accessible devices.

Detectives searched Cross’ home Thursday after receiving a cyber tip regarding the potential use of social media to exchange child pornography, investigators said. Cross was allegedly found to be in possession of multiple cellphones and an internet-connected gaming console.

An initial search of his home in 2018 yielded several electronic devices, which contained files depicting child pornography and chats between Cross and a person he identified as Desiree Daigle, according to investigators.

Cross and Daigle allegedly exchanged various child pornography files, including images that depicted an infant known to Daigle.

“It is alleged that in the course of the chat, the two discussed plans for Cross to meet the child in person so that they could sexually abuse the child together,” investigators wrote in a charging document. “Both Cross and Daigle admitted to exchanging child pornography with each other.”

Daigle, who is in custody, has been charged with the sexual exploitation of children. Her case remains pending.

