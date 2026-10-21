BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley announced charges against six indiviudals for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to arrange sham marriages between United States citizens and undocumented immigrants.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said the marraiges were arranged for the purpose of illegally obtaining immigration benefits, including green cards and U.S. citizenship.

Officials said the woman behind the alleged scheme arranged the fradulent marriages for more than a decade, earning $6 million..

“The bottom line is this: every single day thousands of hardworking people are going through the immigration process legally and properly,” Foley said. “The naturalization ceremonies that take place here in this courthouse are truly wonderful and moving celebrations. What an afront the alleged conduct revaled here today must be to those who play by the rules.”

Investigators say the head of the scheme has a criminal history, including convictions for assault and battery, identity fraud, and illegal entry.

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