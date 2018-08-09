US Attorney: Cambridge man offered $500 ‘to anyone who kills an ICE agent’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Cambridge man accused of offering cash for dead ICE agents is now facing a federal charge, authorities announced Thursday.

Brandon J. Ziobrowski, 33, has been charged in an indictment unsealed Thursday with one count of use of interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person, U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew E. Lelling announced at a press conference in Boston.

On July 2, Ziobrowski allegedly tweeted to his 488 Twitter followers, “I am broke but will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice agent, @me seriously who else can pledge get in on this let’s make this work.”

Here is the copy of the threatening tweet per US Attorney’s office. pic.twitter.com/EWrR9Domkd — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) August 9, 2018

Prior to that, Lelling responded to a tweet from the ICE Field Office that asserted that agents put their “lives on the line to arrest criminal aliens,” by saying, “Thank you ICE for putting your lives on the line and hopefully dying I guess so there’s less of you.”

Ziobrowski is also accused of sending other threatening tweets, including his desire to “slit” U.S. Sen. John McCain’s throat and claiming that “Guns should only be legal for shooting the police like the second amendment intended.”

Officials noted that Ziobrowski’s “communist, socialist and anarchist” tweets grew more violent and threatening as time passed. At one point, Lelling said the suspect tweeted “anyone who shoots a cop deserves to get a medal.”

Ziobrowski’s Twitter account was suspended after he was flagged by an analyst at the Department of Homeland Security.

Ziobrowski does not have a criminal background and investigators said they are not aware of anyone who may have reached out regarding the murder-for-hire tweet.

Investigators nabbed Ziobrowski just after 7 a.m. in Queens, New York, where he was visiting a friend. He’ll face a New York City judge before being transferred to Boston to face additional charges.

The charge of use of interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure a person carries a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, according to Lelling’s Office.

