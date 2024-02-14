BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced federal charges against more than 40 alleged Boston gang members Wednesday.

The charges include racketeering, gun and drug offenses, as well as financial fraud charges.

The U.S. Attorney says law enforcement agencies are working together to combat gang activity and keep the community safe.

“For all the mothers and fathers and grandparents and guardians, we’re here, were’ going to work tirelessly to root out these problems, and we’re not going to rest until we get those numbers I was talking about, in terms of shootings and murders, as low as possible,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy.

Levy’s office said the gang members used minors to carry out many of the illegal activities.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)